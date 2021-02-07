Frontline worker from New Mexico wins free ticket to the Super Bowl | KOB 4
Frontline worker from New Mexico wins free ticket to the Super Bowl

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 07, 2021 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A frontline worker from Los Lunas had the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl in-person Sunday.

Lauren Guinn, a radiologic technologist in the Tampa area, was one of 7,500 health care workers who won a free ticket from the NFL in a raffle. 

Guinn said the Super Bowl was her first ever NFL game. 

"I mean, honestly it was amazing just being surrounded by other health care professionals," Guinn said. "The atmosphere was amazing. There wasn't just even a lot of health care professionals, but educators, just frontline workers. The atmosphere was amazing, and you can tell everyone was very grateful for this experience."


