Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone sports

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 22, 2020 12:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking UNM and NMSU to postpone collegiate athletics due to rising cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
In a letter university board members and administrators, the governor says New Mexico has consistently seen a rise in cases in individuals ages 20-39. She notes that even if younger people do not die from the virus, they can spread it to others.
"I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times," the governor says in her letter.
The governor says fighting COVID-19 is a team sport, and asks the universities help the state fight COVID-19.
This is a developing story. KOB is reaching out to the universities for reaction
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company