Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone sports | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone sports

Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone sports

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 22, 2020 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking UNM and NMSU to postpone collegiate athletics due to rising cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico. 

In a letter university board members and administrators, the governor says New Mexico has consistently seen a rise in cases in individuals ages 20-39. She notes that even if younger people do not die from the virus, they can spread it to others.

Advertisement

"I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times," the governor says in her letter.

The governor says fighting COVID-19 is a team sport, and asks the universities help the state fight COVID-19. 

This is a developing story. KOB is reaching out to the universities for reaction

Read the governor's letter to the universities


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Councilman Davis puts BCSO sheriff on blast, opposes deployment of federal agents to ABQ
Councilman Davis puts BCSO sheriff on blast, opposes deployment of federal agents to ABQ
New Mexico governor thanks Trump for joining mask movement
New Mexico governor thanks Trump for joining mask movement
Family of 16-year-old shooting victim continue to search for answers after Storrie Lake shooting
Family of 16-year-old shooting victim continue to search for answers after Storrie Lake shooting
APD, BCSO investigate deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD, BCSO investigate deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque
Sen. Heinrich calling for BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to resign
Sen. Heinrich calling for BCSO Sheriff Gonzales to resign
Advertisement


NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone sports
Gov. Lujan Grisham asks UNM, NMSU to postpone sports
Person killed in crash in NW Albuquerque
Person killed in crash in NW Albuquerque
AG Balderas calls for DA Torrez to investigate BCSO shooting death
AG Balderas calls for DA Torrez to investigate BCSO shooting death
Councilman Davis puts BCSO sheriff on blast, opposes deployment of federal agents to ABQ
Councilman Davis puts BCSO sheriff on blast, opposes deployment of federal agents to ABQ