Governor working with UNM, Mountain West to proceed with fall football season

"As we're seeing successful COVID-safe practices both for college sports around country and for professional sports, it's because they have really strict set of COVID-safe practices including testing, rapid point of care testing so you know immediately if someone has COVID, so they're not allowed to practice, and you're very clear about social contracts, you got to be in a pod, you can't go anywhere, you can't do anything, and they can hold you accountable because you're living at that university or because you're part of a professional team," the governor said.

The governor's office said UNM still needs to submit a COVID-safe plan, so the state can give them an opportunity to opt-in to a fall football season.