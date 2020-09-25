Governor working with UNM, Mountain West to proceed with fall football season | KOB 4
Governor working with UNM, Mountain West to proceed with fall football season

Lee Faria, Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 25, 2020 05:12 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 05:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is working with UNM and the Mountain West Conference in an effort to allow for a fall football season.

The Mountain West Conference announced Thursday night that it plans to begin games during the week of Oct. 24.

The governor will require UNM to meet certain guidelines including increased testing protocols, mask wearing and limiting indoor capacity in its weight rooms. Spectators will also be prohibited.

During Thursday's COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Lujan Grisham addressed playing sports during the pandemic.

"As we're seeing successful COVID-safe practices both for college sports around country and for professional sports, it's because they have really strict set of COVID-safe practices including testing, rapid point of care testing so you know immediately if someone has COVID, so they're not allowed to practice, and you're very clear about social contracts, you got to be in a pod, you can't go anywhere, you can't do anything, and they can hold you accountable because you're living at that university or because you're part of a professional team," the governor said.

The governor's office said UNM still needs to submit a COVID-safe plan, so the state can give them an opportunity to opt-in to a fall football season.


