Health care worker from New Mexico says Super Bowl experience was 'amazing'

Brandon Ortega
Updated: February 08, 2021 06:29 PM
Created: February 08, 2021 05:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A frontline health care worker from Los Lunas attended the Super Bowl.
Lauren Guinn, a radiologic technologist, put her name in a raffle, and was selected.
"You had to get both vaccines before a specific date," she said. "My supervisor text me saying, 'Girl, you won the raffle, you won the ticket for the Super Bowl, you're going to the Super Bowl' and I didn't believe her. I found out that night and then the next morning I was getting a whole bunch of emails from the NFL and from HCA, the company I work for saying that I'm going to the Super Bowl."
Guinn said the Super Bowl was the first NFL game she ever attended.
"It was pretty crazy. There are still a lot of people here, the seats that didn't have actual fans, they had little cut outs. The Weekend killed it. He was amazing. I was in the second row for his show, so that was really intense."
Guinn said winning the raffle wasn't just a chance to go to the Super Bowl, it also allowed her to be around other people who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic.
"Honestly, it was amazing just being surrounded by other healthcare professionals," she said. "The atmosphere was amazing. There wasn't even just a lot of healthcare professionals but educators, frontline workers like it was the atmosphere was amazing and you can tell that everyone was very grateful for this experience
