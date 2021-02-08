Health care worker from New Mexico says Super Bowl experience was 'amazing'

"It was pretty crazy. There are still a lot of people here, the seats that didn't have actual fans, they had little cut outs. The Weekend killed it. He was amazing. I was in the second row for his show, so that was really intense."

Guinn said winning the raffle wasn't just a chance to go to the Super Bowl, it also allowed her to be around other people who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic.

"Honestly, it was amazing just being surrounded by other healthcare professionals," she said. "The atmosphere was amazing. There wasn't even just a lot of healthcare professionals but educators, frontline workers like it was the atmosphere was amazing and you can tell that everyone was very grateful for this experience