Holly Holm dominates Irene Aldana in UFC bout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm dominated Mexican fighter Irene Aldana in a UFC five-round bout in Abu Dhabi.
The judges scored the bout 50-44, 50-45, 50-45, giving every round to Holm.
Holm, the 2nd ranked fighter in the UFC's women's bantamweight division, did not call anyone out after winning. Instead, she thanked her fans in her hometown of Albuquerque.
Holm is now on a two-fight winning streak.
Aldana, the 6th ranked fighter in the UFC's women's bantamweight division, was on a two-fight winning streak. She was expected to fight for the title if she won the fight.
Holm wasn't the only Albuquerque fighter to win Saturady night. Former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit defeated Court McGee via decision.
