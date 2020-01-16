Holly Holm ready for first rematch of UFC career

Lee Faria
January 16, 2020
Created: January 16, 2020 04:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm will return to the octagon Saturday.
Holm will take on Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
The fight will be Holm's first rematch in MMA. She beat Pennington in Holm's first bout in the UFC.
"If I wasn't still trying to climb and fight for that belt, why would I be doing this," Holm said. "I always say I'm not here for a participation ribbon, I'm here for the gold and I'm gonna work to get there every flight."
Holm is on the same card as Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.
