Holly Holm to fight on same card as Conor McGregor

Joshua Panas
Updated: December 02, 2019 03:38 PM
Created: December 02, 2019 02:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm will reportedly return to the octagon in January.
Holm will face Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
The card will be headlined by the Conor McGregor-Donald Cerrone fight.
Holm was scheduled to fight Pennington in October, but she was forced to pull out with an injury. The two previously fought in 2015. It was Holm's UFC debut. She won the bout via split decision.
UFC 246 will air on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass on Jan. 18.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company