Holly Holm's next fight reportedly called off after opponent tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Holly Holm's next fight reportedly called off after opponent tests positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 22, 2020 04:25 PM
Created: July 22, 2020 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Holly Holm's return to the octagon.

ESPN is reporting that Holm's fight against Irene Aldana was called off. Aldana, who is on a two-fight winning streak, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight was scheduled to take place on Aug. 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani reports that the plan is to reschedule the fight for Oct. 5. 


