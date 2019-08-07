Holly Holm's next fight set for October | KOB 4
Holly Holm's next fight set for October

Justine Lopez
August 07, 2019 01:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ­— Holly Holm’s next fight is set to take place Oct. 5 against Raquel Pennington at UFC 243 according to ESPN.

The last time the two fought was during Holm’s UFC debut in 2015 where Holm’s won via a split decision.

No formal contracts have been signed however Holm and Pennington have verbally agreed to the rematch.

The fight will take place in Melbourne, Australia, the site of Holm’s knockout against the then UFC Champion Ronda Rousey.

The win marked the end of Rousey’s nearly three year winning streak. Following the end of Rousey’s championship reign, her second loss was against Amanda Nunes, who most recently beat Holm in July.

Updated: August 07, 2019 01:11 PM
