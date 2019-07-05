Holm, Jones, Sanchez make weight ahead of Saturday's UFC fights | KOB 4
Holm, Jones, Sanchez make weight ahead of Saturday's UFC fights

Lee Faria
July 05, 2019 06:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes made weight ahead of Saturday’s UFC championship match.

Holm weighed in at 133.5 pound. Nunes weighed in at the 135 pound limit.

Holm, 12-4, goes into the fight as the underdog.  

Nunes is on an eight-fight winning streak, with her most recent knockout victory coming against Cris Cyborg.

Albuquerque fighters Jon Jones and Diego Sanchez also made weight Friday.

Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. 

Sanchez will take on Michael Chiesa. 

UFC 239's main card begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Credits

Lee Faria


Updated: July 05, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 05:26 PM

