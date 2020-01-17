Holly Holm makes weight ahead of UFC 246

“My first couple rematches I had were not as good of a performance as the first, so I just said that's not happening anymore,” Holm said. I'm going to make the best of it and from now on I've had great rematches for the rest of my career."

Holm and Pennington are serving as the co-main event.

Conor Mcgregor and Donald Cerrone, who both made weight, will headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas.