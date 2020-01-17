Holly Holm makes weight ahead of UFC 246

Brandon Ortega
Updated: January 17, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 05:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington made weight ahead of their Saturday fight.
Holm weighed in at 135.5 pounds. Pennington weighed 136 pounds.
This will be the second fight between the pair. Holm won their first matchup in 2015.
Holm is familiar with rematches. She said she expects a lot from herself this time around.
“My first couple rematches I had were not as good of a performance as the first, so I just said that's not happening anymore,” Holm said. I'm going to make the best of it and from now on I've had great rematches for the rest of my career."
Holm and Pennington are serving as the co-main event.
Conor Mcgregor and Donald Cerrone, who both made weight, will headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company