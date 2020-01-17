Holly Holm makes weight ahead of UFC 246 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Holly Holm makes weight ahead of UFC 246

Brandon Ortega
Updated: January 17, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 05:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington made weight ahead of their Saturday fight.

Holm weighed in at 135.5 pounds. Pennington weighed 136 pounds.

Advertisement

This will be the second fight between the pair. Holm won their first matchup in 2015.

Holm is familiar with rematches. She said she expects a lot from herself this time around.

“My first couple rematches I had were not as good of a performance as the first, so I just said that's not happening anymore,” Holm said. I'm going to make the best of it and from now on I've had great rematches for the rest of my career."

Holm and Pennington are serving as the co-main event.

Conor Mcgregor and Donald Cerrone, who both made weight, will headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
Gov. Lujan Grisham calls for recreational marijuana legalization
Holly Holm ready for first rematch of UFC career
Holly Holm ready for first rematch of UFC career
Family of teen killed during police pursuit suing APD
Family of teen killed during police pursuit suing APD
Winter storm causes more than 200 closures and delays across New Mexico
Winter storm causes more than 200 closures and delays across New Mexico
108-year sentence for child rapist reduced to 5 years in prison. How did this happen?
108-year sentence for child rapist reduced to 5 years in prison. How did this happen?
Advertisement


Fatal crash leads to lane closures on I-40 near Carlisle
Fatal crash leads to lane closures on I-40 near Carlisle
Congressmen helps migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US
Congressmen helps migrant girl with Down syndrome get into US
20 petitions filed for criminal records to be expunged
20 petitions filed for criminal records to be expunged
Suspended Lobo allowed on campus; basketball future still in question
Suspended Lobo allowed on campus; basketball future still in question
Video shows man stealing rain barrel from Albuquerque property
Video shows man stealing rain barrel from Albuquerque property