Holm says she's ready for Saturday's championship fight | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Holm says she's ready for Saturday's championship fight

Holm says she's ready for Saturday's championship fight

Lee Faria
July 03, 2019 06:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm will have a chance to regain the UFC bantamweight championship belt Satuday.

Advertisement

Holm will take on the current champ, Amanda Nunes.

Holm, 12-4, is coming off a win over Megan Anderson in June 2018. 

Holm said she's trained a lot over the last year and is ready to get back into the ocotogon.

"This year went by fast, doesn't seem like a year since I fought," Holm said. 

Nunes enters Saturday's bout on an eight-fight winning streak. 

Credits

Lee Faria


Updated: July 03, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: July 03, 2019 05:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit
Meow Wolf faces gender discrimination lawsuit
Advertisement




One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
One person killed in Rail Runner crash in Albuquerque
Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event
Zozobra ticket prices increasing on day of event
UNM faces public records problems, again
UNM faces public records problems, again
Officials: Fireworks pose a big poisoning risk during July Fourth
Officials: Fireworks pose a big poisoning risk during July Fourth
Fourth of July events across New Mexico
Fourth of July events across New Mexico