Holm says she's ready for Saturday's championship fight
Lee Faria
July 03, 2019 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Holly Holm will have a chance to regain the UFC bantamweight championship belt Satuday.
Holm will take on the current champ, Amanda Nunes.
Holm, 12-4, is coming off a win over Megan Anderson in June 2018.
Holm said she's trained a lot over the last year and is ready to get back into the ocotogon.
"This year went by fast, doesn't seem like a year since I fought," Holm said.
Nunes enters Saturday's bout on an eight-fight winning streak.
Credits
Updated: July 03, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: July 03, 2019 05:58 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved