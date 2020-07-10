Home games still in limbo for New Mexico United

The new schedule has fewer games-- and even fewer fans in the stands.

After an inaugural season of packing the stands, fans will not be prohibited this season.

The team was planning on playing their home games at the UNM Soccer Complex. However, the governor has not given her approval.

The USL, the league United belongs to, created a 50-page plan to keep people safe, and the team is trying to persuade the governor into allowing matches.

"United is a very unique issue that we are reviewing," the governor said. "To their credit, the United folks have come to us with a number of pretty extreme COVID-practices that they are proposing to us."

She added: I've made no decision – so right now, all bets are off for our beloved professional soccer team. So it's a tough decision and I already said I'm willing to make those, but spectators for anything that's going on – out!"

Carl said he understands where the governor is coming from.

"We're still going to cheer on our club with every fiber of our being," he said. "We're so excited for that to happen. Whether we're at the stands, or we're at home, whatever it may be, we're cheering on this club."

Governor said she will make a decision soon about the team's home games, which are scheduled to begin on July 29.

Saturday’s game starts at 6 p.m.

Fans can listen to it on 101.7 or watch it on ESPN+.

Click here to join The Curse's Zoom watch party