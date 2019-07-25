Ice Wolves searching for host families

“My family and I are going to take in a player and we're looking for families throughout the community to help do that," said Jeff Thompson, the president of the New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation.

Host families play a big role in player's lives. For eight months out of the year, they will provide a roof over the player’s head and offer much needed support while they pursue their goal.

“I've been out of the house since I was 16,” said Jackson Willi, who is trying out for the Ice Wolves. “The places you live, I mean, you become part of the family, you join their family, they become part of yours. It's a lifelong bond."

Click here to learn more about becoming a host family