Ice Wolves searching for host families | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Ice Wolves searching for host families

Ice Wolves searching for host families

Jeff Gordon
July 25, 2019 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Ice Wolves are gearing up for their very first season.

Advertisement

The roster will be made up of young prospects who are chasing their dream to play pro hockey.

Some players will need a place to stay, so the Ice Wolves are looking for host families.

“My family and I are going to take in a player and we're looking for families throughout the community to help do that," said Jeff Thompson, the president of the New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation.

Host families play a big role in player's lives. For eight months out of the year, they will provide a roof over the player’s head and offer much needed support while they pursue their goal.

“I've been out of the house since I was 16,” said Jackson Willi, who is trying out for the Ice Wolves. “The places you live, I mean, you become part of the family, you join their family, they become part of yours. It's a lifelong bond."

Click here to learn more about becoming a host family

Credits

Jeff Gordon


Updated: July 25, 2019 06:35 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 04:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Police: Woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God'
file photo
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Advertisement




Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
APD officers trained on CYFD portal to help investigate cases
APD officers trained on CYFD portal to help investigate cases
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge
State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge