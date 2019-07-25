Ice Wolves searching for host families
Jeff Gordon
July 25, 2019 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Ice Wolves are gearing up for their very first season.
The roster will be made up of young prospects who are chasing their dream to play pro hockey.
Some players will need a place to stay, so the Ice Wolves are looking for host families.
“My family and I are going to take in a player and we're looking for families throughout the community to help do that," said Jeff Thompson, the president of the New Mexico Ice Hockey Foundation.
Host families play a big role in player's lives. For eight months out of the year, they will provide a roof over the player’s head and offer much needed support while they pursue their goal.
“I've been out of the house since I was 16,” said Jackson Willi, who is trying out for the Ice Wolves. “The places you live, I mean, you become part of the family, you join their family, they become part of yours. It's a lifelong bond."
