An act of kindness, UNM football players pay Lobo staff member's rent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Members of the Lobo football team set aside a portion of their scholarship money to help support someone who supports them.
Student Eligibility Specialist Andrea Pierson’s full-time job is helping student athletes make grades and navigate NCAA rules. Teton Saltes and some of the other Lobo football players noticed that she needed help too.
"So we contacted her landlord, and you know, a whole bunch of guys from the team got together and we all pitched money from our own scholarship checks to pay her rent for a month, and then some," Saltes said.
They surprised her with the money at last weekend's Lobo softball game.
"I realized, and I just instantly was in tears," Pierson said.
Pierson knows just about every student athlete at UNM. They said she goes above and beyond in caring for them.
"She helps us with everything,” said football player Daevon Vigilant. “Like she really is like a second mom."
"Our academic support staff deserve 100 times more than what they have right now," Saltes said.
Pierson said lately, things have not been easy, especially for the Lobo athletics family.
"It's been a rough year,” she said. “We've had a lot of different things happen. We lost some students over the last year, and it's been really hard."
Recently, two members of the Lobo family took their own lives.
"She was very close with them, and so it really impacted, not just them, but every sports team here, and Andrea in particular,” Saltes said. “It's been hard."
Now, Pierson wants to highlight the good, often unseen, work within UNM athletics.
“They're doing awesome things,” she said. “They're doing great things. They're doing selfless things. It's easier to build that support around them."
