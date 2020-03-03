An act of kindness, UNM football players pay Lobo staff member's rent

"I realized, and I just instantly was in tears," Pierson said.

Pierson knows just about every student athlete at UNM. They said she goes above and beyond in caring for them.

"She helps us with everything,” said football player Daevon Vigilant. “Like she really is like a second mom."

"Our academic support staff deserve 100 times more than what they have right now," Saltes said.

Pierson said lately, things have not been easy, especially for the Lobo athletics family.

"It's been a rough year,” she said. “We've had a lot of different things happen. We lost some students over the last year, and it's been really hard."

Recently, two members of the Lobo family took their own lives.

"She was very close with them, and so it really impacted, not just them, but every sports team here, and Andrea in particular,” Saltes said. “It's been hard."

Now, Pierson wants to highlight the good, often unseen, work within UNM athletics.

“They're doing awesome things,” she said. “They're doing great things. They're doing selfless things. It's easier to build that support around them."