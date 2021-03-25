Isotopes finalizing plans to offer tickets to games

Tickets for games have not gone on sale yet. John Traub, general manager of the Isotopes, said they are still working out a system.

"We are finalizing our plans right now, and it's kind of a moving target to be honest with you because it's very likely, hopefully, that the state is going to get to Green or maybe even Turquoise by the time we start, so the seating manifest and the ticketing plans are very fluid right now."