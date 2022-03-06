Isotopes Park going cashless this season

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 06, 2022 11:19 PM
Created: March 06, 2022 10:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tickets go on sale Monday for the Albuquerque Isotopes. But before you hit purchase -- you should know Isotopes Park is going cashless.
Fans will have to use a credit, debit card or pay with their phones to get tickets, concessions, souvenirs and more.
The stadium introduced cashless features during the pandemic and decided to make the full switch before the upcoming season.
"It's not only just for the employees it's also for the fans you know it's cleaner it's safer it's more sanitary it's faster,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.
Fans can buy tickets online at abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park box office. The season opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 against Tacoma.
