Isotopes remaining flexible as tickets go on sale ahead of home opener

Grace Reader
Updated: April 28, 2021 05:36 PM
Created: April 28, 2021 04:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People can purchase tickets for Isotopes games that are scheduled in May.
Bernalillo County is currently in the Yellow level of restrictions. However, following the governor's announcement about changes to the reopening guidelines, it's expected to enter the Green level on Friday.
Green level restrictions would allow the Isotopes to have 50% capacity in the stands.
The Isotopes plan on providing updates about any new guidance on their social media pages.
'If we have learned anything over the last 13-14 months, it’s that things are constantly changing, we have to be flexible," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.
The Isotopes prefer for people purchase tickets online. However, tickets will be available at the gate if they aren't sold out.
"So the whole experience at the ballpark is changing-- just like everything else in society in terms of trying to go as touchless and cashless as possible," Traub said.
The team's home opener is scheduled for May 6.
Click here to learn more about the COVID-safe practices that will be implemented at the ballpark.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company