Isotopes remaining flexible as tickets go on sale ahead of home opener

'If we have learned anything over the last 13-14 months, it’s that things are constantly changing, we have to be flexible," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

The Isotopes prefer for people purchase tickets online. However, tickets will be available at the gate if they aren't sold out.

"So the whole experience at the ballpark is changing-- just like everything else in society in terms of trying to go as touchless and cashless as possible," Traub said.

The team's home opener is scheduled for May 6.

