Isotopes season comes to an end

Grace Reader
August 31, 2019 07:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Isotopes played their last home game Thursday. Nearly 15,000 people filled the stands to say goodbye to the Isotopes for the game.

Almost 550,000 attended Isotopes home games this season. That has held steady since the team was founded 17 years ago.

“That's really something. It really, really is,” said Isotopes General Manager, John Traub. “To have that number of people come through whether or not the team is doing well on the field, it's really something we don't take for granted by any stretch.”

The Isotopes said they helped raise $250,000 for nonprofits this season by working the food stands. The Isotopes employ around 500 people annually.

Updated: August 31, 2019 07:11 PM
Created: August 31, 2019 05:12 PM

