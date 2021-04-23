Isotopes tickets to go on sale April 28 | KOB 4
Isotopes tickets to go on sale April 28

Isotopes tickets to go on sale April 28

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 23, 2021 07:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tickets to the Albuquerque Isotopes' 12 home games for the month of May will go on sale Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. 

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online only by logging into abqisotopes.com or ticketmaster.com.

Due to capacity limits, individual game tickets will be sold on a month-by-month basis. 

The Isotopes open their season May 5 against the Sugar Land Skeeters. 

COVID-safe practices will be implemented at Isotopes Park. Click here to learn more about what you can expect at the field.
 


City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
Houses of worship can now operate at 100% capacity
1 taken into custody after firing shots in Albuquerque brewery parking lot
Police begin homicide investigation after finding woman dead on Central
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 245 additional COVID-19 cases
