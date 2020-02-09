Jon Jones retains UFC title after 5 round battle

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Jon Jones, who lives and trains in Albuquerque, retained his UFC light heavyweight championship belt Saturday night.
Jones defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247 in Houston.
After three close rounds, Jones dominated the fourth and fifth. The judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.
The win cemented Jones' legacy in mixed martial arts. He now has more victories than any other fighter in UFC championship fights.
