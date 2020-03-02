KOB 4's Tessa Mentus catches up with the Lobo Spirit Squad | KOB 4
KOB 4's Tessa Mentus catches up with the Lobo Spirit Squad

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 02, 2020 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— While the Lobo men’s basketball team prepares to take on San Jose State Wednesday, an entire Lobo support system is rallying to join them at the Mountain West Tournament.

That support system is made up of fans, the band and the UNM Spirit Squad.

KOB 4’s Tessa Mentus got up close and personal with the Spirit Squad to find out what it takes to root for the home team.

Click the video above to see if Tessa Mentus learn some iconic Lobo cheers.


