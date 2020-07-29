Legendary basketball coach Lou Henson dies at age 88

Henson was one of only a handful of coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He began his coaching career at Las Cruces High School following his graduation from NMSU. He eventually returned to his alma mater in 1966 and became the head coach for the Aggies, leading them to their first and only Final Four appearance.

In 2002, New Mexico State honored coach Henson by naming the Pan American Court after him. He also coached the only five players in NMSU's history to earn All-America honors.