Legendary basketball coach Lou Henson dies at age 88

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 29, 2020 01:33 PM
Created: July 29, 2020 11:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Legendary college basketball coach Lou Henson died Saturday at the age of 88. 

The 41-year veteran of the game retired in 2005 as the all-time winningest coach at New Mexico State with 289 wins. 

Henson was one of only a handful of coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He began his coaching career at Las Cruces High School following his graduation from NMSU. He eventually returned to his alma mater in 1966 and became the head coach for the Aggies, leading them to their first and only Final Four appearance. 

In 2002, New Mexico State honored coach Henson by naming the Pan American Court after him. He also coached the only five players in NMSU's history to earn All-America honors. 

His legacy at NMSU goes beyond basketball – he served as the director of athletics, created a scholarship fund, won numerous awards, and was named Alumnus of the Year in 1970. 


