Lobo basketball: Caldwell and Bragg suspended indefinitely

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 22, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: December 22, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Lobo basketball players Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell sat out of UNM’s game against Houston Baptist after UNM Athletics Department officials announced their indefinite suspension from the team.

The announcement came Sunday, just hours before the game’s tipoff. Athletic department officials issued the following statement about the starting players’ suspension:

“Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell will not participate in today’s game versus Houston Baptist. They are being withheld from competition and team activity until further notice. The athletic department has received information that requires further review. In the meantime, there will be no additional comments from anyone at UNM until that process is complete.”

Starting forward Carlton Bragg was averaging over 13 points a game for the Lobos this season.

Point guard JJ Caldwell led the team and the Mountain West in assists.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

