Lobo basketball commit JB White shot and killed in Santa Fe

Brandon Ortega
Updated: August 01, 2020 10:07 AM
Created: August 01, 2020 09:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Santa Fe boys basketball standout and Lobo commit JB White was shot and killed in Santa Fe Friday night.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies said the shooting occurred near the Chupadero/ Tesuque area.

White, 18, helped the Demons reach the state playoffs each of the last two seasons.

He had just graduated early from high school and was planning on enrolling early with the Lobos.

The 6’8” forward was a highly touted recruit for the Lobos, ranked by rivals.com as the #93 overall recruit in the nation for the class of 2021.

White made an impact on and off the court by giving back to the community with the Demon basketball team.

He recently tweeted a video dunking over a few friends at a local court.

White impressed fans with his highlight reel dunks over the years.

His game expanded this past season as a junior with improved outside shooting and strong defensive presence in the paint.

The news quickly spread Saturday morning, devastating the Santa Fe and Lobo basketball community.

No arrests have been made at this time.


