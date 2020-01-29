Lobo basketball player apologizes for hosting party where 2 were shot

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Basketball player JaQuan Lyle apologized for hosting a party on the same night the Lobos played in Nevada.
Two people were shot at the party. Police said one of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The other individual was hit in the ankle.
Lyle tweeted, "Looking back at it now I can see that I should have had way better judgement."
UNM officials said Lyle will be suspended for two games because of the incident.
Lyle said he accepts responsibility for his actions, and hopes he can help put the team back on track.
