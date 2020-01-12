Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI | KOB 4
Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg arrested for DWI

Joshua Panas
Updated: January 12, 2020 04:09 PM
Created: January 12, 2020 12:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM men's basketball player Carlton Bragg was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

According to online court records, Bragg is charged with aggravated DWI and possession of marijuana. 

Bragg was released from the Metro Detention Center hours after his arrest, online records show. 

The Lobo basketball player was suspended earlier this season after being accused of attempted rape. He was reinstated on the team after serving a three-game suspension. The case was forwarded to the district attorney. As of Sunday, no charges have been filed in the attempted rape case.


