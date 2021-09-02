Lobo fans tailgate first home game | KOB 4
Lobo fans tailgate first home game

Brianna Wilson
Created: September 02, 2021 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lobo football is finally back home for the first time in nearly 650 days.

Fans said they were so excited to be back in the stands. Some even camped outside the field since early Thursday morning.

"This is like Christmas and New Year's and the Fourth of July and every holiday rolled into one today," said Louis Trujillo. "This is Lobo football. This is awesome."

"I am a diehard Lobo fan," said Alfonso Sanchez. "I live in Las Cruces and I came out here to watch the Lobos play for the first time in a year and a half."

The fans said it's nice to be together again, enjoying each other's company. Even though the game day experience is a little different this year, due to COVID-19, fans are happy to just be able to cheer on the Lobos at home again.

