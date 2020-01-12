Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team

UNM officials gave no reason for Bragg's suspension, but a police report revealed he was under investigation for attempted rape.

As of Sunday, no charges have been filed in the attempted rape case.

Here is Coach Weir's full statement about Bragg's removal:

“This morning I became aware of an incident involving Carlton Bragg. Based on what I know at this time, I will be removing him from the team. My hope is that he can find increased time and attention to heed to his personal well-being. My sole purpose going forward is to support Carlton in his health and growth as a young man. The game of life is much more important than basketball right now. I still believe in him and hope this next step will allow him to develop into a strong, responsible young adult while also completing his degree here at UNM. I am rooting that this next chapter is his best one yet.”

Bragg's college basketball career started at the University of Kansas before he transferred to UNM in 2018.

The 24-year-old senior player's last game was Saturday against Air Force.