Lobo men's hockey team hosts fundraiser to support national playoff run

The team is raising $16,000 over the next two weeks to ensure they can go. As of Friday, the team is nearly halfway to their goal.

"We're trying to get lodging, transportation, food and a few people can't afford airline tickets on the team and I'd hate for money to be the discriminant factor in who can make it," Coach Harvey said. "So we're trying to pay for a few players who couldn't pay for their plane tickets."

So far, they have raised almost half of their goal on GoFundMe. Coach Harvey says this is a testament to Lobo Nation and their loyalty.

"I think we can turn this town into a hockey town," Coach Harvey said. "That's the Canadian in me but I think we can do it!"