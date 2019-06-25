Lobo power forward to leave UNM, enter transfer portal
|
Marian Camacho
June 25, 2019 10:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Another University of New Mexico basketball player has announced that he will enter the transfer portal and leave UNM.
Lobo power forward Vladimir Pinchuk made the announcement via his Instagram account Tuesday morning.
"After two memorable years as a Lobo and much thought and discussion with my coaches, I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal," said Pinchuk. "I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates for giving me the great opportunity to develop myself both as a basketball player and as a person."
Pinchuk's announcement comes less than a month after former teammate Anthony Mathis announced his departure and entered the transfer portal.
Mathis ultimately made the decision to play for the University of Oregon for his final year of eligibility.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: June 25, 2019 10:38 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved