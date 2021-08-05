Lobo softball player reflects on her Olympic debut

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM softball player Andrea Howard has returned home after her first Olympic appearance.
Howard, a dual citizen of Italy and the U.S., played for Italy's Olympic softball team.
"I'm so happy to be back home," Howard said. "I got the warmest welcome at the airport from my teammates and my coaches."
Although Italy lost five rounds, Howard said she had an incredible experience and achieved her dream of playing Olympic softball for Italy.
"I was just glad to be able to represent the county of Italy," Howard said. "And to have the teammates that I had because I couldn't have done it without those teammates."
This summer will go down as one that Howard will never forget.
"We were in a bubble so we weren't allowed to see anybody outside our bubble," Howard said. "And we had to get tested every day for COVID-19."
Howard plans to attend UNM for her final year and continue advancing herself in the medical field. She has not ruled out playing for Team Italy again in the future.
