Lobo sports able to host indoor home events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM Athletics can play home games indoors, according to the Public Health Order, though there can’t be any fans in attendance. A governor’s office spokesperson confirmed those details to KOB 4 Friday.

The men’s basketball schedule doesn’t have any room for home games for the rest of the season but the women’s schedule does, and they have important matchups with Colorado State next week. A spokesperson told KOB 4’s Lee Faria that playing games in New Mexico in the near future is “to be determined.”