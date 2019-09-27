Lobo talent on display during first practice
Brandon Ortega
September 27, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In 40 days, the UNM men’s basketball team will tip off a new season.
Friday, marked the first day of fall practice for the Lobos.
Jaquan Lyle is back after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles.
"I came from Ohio State," Lyle said. "Coming from the Big Ten just trying to drop knowledge on everybody, step into a leadership role."
He joins several returning players like Vance Jackson and Calrton Bragg
JJ Caldwell and Zane Martin are also ready to go after coming off transfer years.
"These players are going to have a lot more freedom," coach Weir said.
Credits
Brandon Ortega
Updated: September 27, 2019 06:29 PM
Created: September 27, 2019 05:01 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved