Lobos hang on to beat Aggies

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 21, 2019 10:46 PM
Created: November 21, 2019 09:29 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.- The University of New Mexico beat New Mexico State in the Rio Grande rivalry game Thursday, 78-77.

The Aggies had a chance to win with seconds left on the clock, but the shot rimmed out.

The game was close thorughout. The lead changed hands more than 10 times. 

This was Lobo Coach Paul Weir's first win over his previous team. 

"They played their hearts out tonight, and we're very fornuate to get a win," Weir said. 

The Lobos improved to 5-1 with the win. The Aggies fell to 2-3.

The Lobos will play 19th ranked Auburn on Monday. NMSU will play Colorado State on Monday. 

