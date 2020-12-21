Lobos fall to Boise State in conference opener, 77-53

Lee Faria
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos opened up conference play against Boise State Monday night.
The Lobos opened by putting five points on the board, with Boise trailing by two points.
Toward the end of the first half, Boise took the lead, 22-16.
In the end, the Lobos were unable to overtake Boise.
The Broncos won 77-53.
The two teams will face each other again Wednesday night.
Click the video above to watch Lobo Insider Lee Faria's analysis of the game.
