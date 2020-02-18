Lobos fall to Nevada in Alford's return to The Pit

Nevada would extend their lead in the second half before the Lobos would make a run. However, UNM's efforts would eventually fall short.

"Every time it seems like we were on the verge, somebody stepped up on their team and made a big shot," said current UNM basketball head coach Paul Weir.

Jalen Harris led Nevada with 26 points. JaQuan Lyle was the top scorer for the Lobos with 16 points.

Current UNM head coach Paul Weir said he is not giving up on his team.

The Lobos will play their next game on Sunday against Boise State.

Watch the video to see Brandon Ortega's recap and Lobo Inside Lee Faria's breakdown of the game.