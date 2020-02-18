Lobos fall to Nevada in Alford's return to The Pit

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The UNM men's basketball team was outclassed by Nevada in The Pit Tuesday night.
Former UNM head basketball coach Steve Alford led the Wolf Pack to an 88-74 win over the Lobos.
"You appreciate the win, but it's still bittersweet," Alford said.
Both teams got off to a slow start with sloppy play on the offensive side of the ball in the first couple of minutes. However, the Wolf Pack would eventually begin to pull away toward the end of the first half. They went into the locker room with a 10-point lead.
Nevada would extend their lead in the second half before the Lobos would make a run. However, UNM's efforts would eventually fall short.
"Every time it seems like we were on the verge, somebody stepped up on their team and made a big shot," said current UNM basketball head coach Paul Weir.
Jalen Harris led Nevada with 26 points. JaQuan Lyle was the top scorer for the Lobos with 16 points.
Current UNM head coach Paul Weir said he is not giving up on his team.
The Lobos will play their next game on Sunday against Boise State.
Watch the video to see Brandon Ortega's recap and Lobo Inside Lee Faria's breakdown of the game.
