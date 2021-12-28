Lobos game postponed on first day of The Pit's new vaccine rules

The conference office stated, "Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the San José State women’s basketball program, the Spartans’ conference opener against New Mexico (Dec. 28) has been postponed. Games that cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests.”

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets and parking for the game as it is valid if the game is rescheduled. If the game is not rescheduled, fans are encouraged to call the UNM Ticket Office at 505-925-LOBO (5626).