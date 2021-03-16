Lobos hire Former Minnesota coach Richard Pitino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced Richard Pitino is the next head coach of the University of New Mexico men's basketball team.

“It is a great day for Lobo basketball and for everyone who loves our program and our university,” said Nuñez. “Richard Pitino is a proven winner with a track record of success on the court, including deep tournament runs and wins over nationally ranked programs, as well as proven success off the court by creating a tremendous student-athlete experience and supporting them as they earn their degrees. I welcome Richard, Jill and their three children to the University of New Mexico and to the Duke City, and I am excited for the future of Lobo basketball.”