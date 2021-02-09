Lobos postpone series against Colorado State

Brandon Ortega
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobo men's basketball game series against Colorado State was canceled Tuesday after UNM assistant coach Scott Padgett came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Initially, the teams decided Tuesday's game would go on because all players, coaches and staff tested negative for the virus.
However, health officials in Colorado's Larimer County made the call to take extra precaution and postpone the series.
"This was one of those situations, as we've gone through COVID we've learned that things change, and sometimes they change a little faster than we all want them to. This is no different," said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez.
