Lobos' season comes to dramatic end in MWC Tournament

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 05, 2020 09:30 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 09:29 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV- The UNM men's basketball team fell in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
The Lobos fought back in the first half after going down by double-digits. At halftime, the game was tied 33-33.
UNM made a run in the second half, leading by more than 10 with about 10 minutes to go.
However, Utah State made clutch shots down the stretch to come back and win, 75-70.
The Lobos ended their season with 19 wins and 14 losses.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company