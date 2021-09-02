Lobos win home opener against Houston Baptist, 27-17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos played at University Stadium Thursday evening for the first time since 2019. They took on the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Lobos looked great early, first they got a turnover and the transfer from Kentucky, Terry Wilson, cashed it in. The next time they touched the ball, Wilson got it to Trace Bruckler for another touchdown pass. The Lobos ended the first quarter 14-0.