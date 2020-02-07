Lyle ready to put distractions behind him, return to the court

Lyle publicly apologized for his actions, and he’s ready to move on.

“Definitely send my sincerest apologies to everybody that was affected by it, everything that went on with it,” Lyle said. “I feel bad. It was a terrible mistake on my part, but I learned from it, grew from it and just excited to get back out there and play basketball."

Coach Paul Weir believes Lyle learned a lesson.

“I think we all have life experiences, things we go through on our journey,” Weir said. “He's had a great journey here so far. Obviously, a bump in the road here recently but I'm hopeful we'll all look back on it one day as just that and that his career will finish on a strong note."

The Lobos have lost their past three games.

Tipoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at The Pit.