Lyle ready to put distractions behind him, return to the court | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lyle ready to put distractions behind him, return to the court

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 07, 2020 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lobo basketball player JaQuan Lyle is ready to return to the court.

He is expected to play Saturday against Wyoming following an injury and a two-game suspension.

Advertisement

Lyle was suspended after he hosted a house party at an Air BNB on the same night his team played in Nevada.

Two people were shot at the party, and the house was trashed.

Lyle publicly apologized for his actions, and he’s ready to move on.

“Definitely send my sincerest apologies to everybody that was affected by it, everything that went on with it,” Lyle said. “I feel bad. It was a terrible mistake on my part, but I learned from it, grew from it and just excited to get back out there and play basketball."

Coach Paul Weir believes Lyle learned a lesson.

“I think we all have life experiences, things we go through on our journey,” Weir said. “He's had a great journey here so far. Obviously, a bump in the road here recently but I'm hopeful we'll all look back on it one day as just that and that his career will finish on a strong note."

The Lobos have lost their past three games.

Tipoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at The Pit.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Man arrested after girlfriend allegedly discovers child porn on his tablet
Man arrested after girlfriend allegedly discovers child porn on his tablet
Struggling Farmington comic book store fights to stay open
Struggling Farmington comic book store fights to stay open
Advertisement


City addresses complaints about 'speeding' ART buses
City addresses complaints about 'speeding' ART buses
Lyle ready to put distractions behind him, return to the court
Lyle ready to put distractions behind him, return to the court
Police locate guns, drugs inside Albuquerque home
Police locate guns, drugs inside Albuquerque home
Body found in Rio Grande
File photo
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill