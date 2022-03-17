March Madness: UConn upset by New Mexico State

KOB Web Staff
The No. 12 New Mexico State Aggie men's basketball team defeated No. 5 UConn Huskies 70-63 in Thursday's first round.
The Aggies will advance in the NCAA Tournament – round two will be in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, March 19.
The Aggies are now 27-6 on the year and also won the WAC Championship title last Saturday in Las Vegas.
