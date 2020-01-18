McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute | KOB 4
McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Created: January 18, 2020 10:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Conor McGregor beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in less than a minute by TKO at UFC 246.

McGregor landed a kick to the head, and followed up with punches before the referee stopped the fight. 

The Irish-native's record is now 22-4-0 while Cerrone, who resides in New Mexico, falls to 36-14-0.

McGregor is now the first fighter in UFC history with a TKO victory in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions.

The McGregor-Cerrone fight followed the Holly Holm fight. Holm beat Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision.


