McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 18, 2020 11:18 PM
Created: January 18, 2020 10:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Conor McGregor beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in less than a minute by TKO at UFC 246.
McGregor landed a kick to the head, and followed up with punches before the referee stopped the fight.
The Irish-native's record is now 22-4-0 while Cerrone, who resides in New Mexico, falls to 36-14-0.
McGregor is now the first fighter in UFC history with a TKO victory in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions.
The McGregor-Cerrone fight followed the Holly Holm fight. Holm beat Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision.
