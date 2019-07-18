More than 6,000 fans show up for NM United, Cardiff City FC game
July 18, 2019 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United fans packed the UNM Soccer Complex Thursday night.
The team hosted Cardiff City FC from Wales.
NM United hadn’t played in Albuquerque since June 8 and fans were ready to cheer on their team.
“It’s like your long lost family finally coming home,” said Rita Patchett. “It's nice to be able to say, ‘Yay you're home. We love you.’”
Thursday night’s was the first at the UNM Soccer Complex.
It’s capacity is about half of Isotopes Park, where the team normally plays.
The 6,347 fans at Thursday night’s game just appeared to cheer louder to show the home team support.
“When they play in front of the home crowd, they do a lot better because they can feel the home energy,” said Jessica Campbell. “They can feel the love they get from our supporters.”
The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Ken Akamatsu scored the lone goal for United.
