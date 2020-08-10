Mountain West Conference cancels fall college football season

Brandon Ortega
Updated: August 10, 2020 04:38 PM
Created: August 10, 2020 04:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Mountain West Conference has decided to cancel the fall college football season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to WatchStadium.
Sources told the publication that Mountain West Conference officials will consider a spring college football season.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 for more updates.
Statement from Director of Athletics @EddieNunezAD on 2020 @MountainWest football & fall sports postponement.#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/PdPWoEjwHq
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company