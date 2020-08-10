Mountain West Conference cancels fall college football season | KOB 4
Mountain West Conference cancels fall college football season

Mountain West Conference cancels fall college football season

Brandon Ortega
Updated: August 10, 2020 04:38 PM
Created: August 10, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Mountain West Conference has decided to cancel the fall college football season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to WatchStadium.

Sources told the publication that Mountain West Conference officials will consider a spring college football season.

This is a developing story.

— New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) August 10, 2020


