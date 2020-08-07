Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season

Players from the Pac-12 and the Big Ten have formed similar groups.

Last week, Danny Gonzales, UNM head football coach, said the school was doing a good job at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"Our guys here on our campus have done a great job doing what we're asking them to do, and so what they're doing when they're away from here is going to be the big difference and I think that's around the country," Gonzales said. "They're 18 to 22-years-old. So far, I think our group has done a great job."

The Mountain West said it's developing comprehensive testing and reporting procedures.

"As a result, nearly all of the issues which have been raised are already being addressed. Additional clarity will be provided via upcoming decisions of the NCAA Division I board of directors on August 14 and August 21, as well as ongoing efforts by multiple groups within the Mountain West governance structure," a statement from the conference says.

Earlier this week, the conference said teams would play eight conference games and two out of conference games.

Games are scheduled to begin no earlier than Sept. 26.