Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season

Patrick Hayes
Created: August 07, 2020 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mountain West Conference athletes are calling for change ahead of the football season.

The group of players, which includes some Lobos, formed Mountain West United. 

Advertisement

They have a list of demands that include weekly testing for players and staff, and strict cleaning guidelines for their facilities 

They also want to make sure that athletes who opt out of the season due to COVID-19 keep their scholarships, and receive a waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

Players from the Pac-12 and the Big Ten have formed similar groups.

Last week, Danny Gonzales, UNM head football coach, said the school was doing a good job at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

"Our guys here on our campus have done a great job doing what we're asking them to do, and so what they're doing when they're away from here is going to be the big difference and I think that's around the country," Gonzales said. "They're 18 to 22-years-old. So far, I think our group has done a great job."

The Mountain West said it's developing comprehensive testing and reporting procedures.

"As a result, nearly all of the issues which have been raised are already being addressed. Additional clarity will be provided via upcoming decisions of the NCAA Division I board of directors on August 14 and August 21, as well as ongoing efforts by multiple groups within the Mountain West governance structure," a statement from the conference says.

Earlier this week, the conference said teams would play eight conference games and two out of conference games. 

Games are scheduled to begin no earlier than Sept. 26. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
Albuquerque research institute to begin human trials for COVID-19 vaccine
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement


Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015
Man in his 20s becomes first human plague death in NM since 2015
Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season
Mountain West football players list COVID-safety demands ahead of football season
Bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa destroyed in fire
Bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa destroyed in fire
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 197 additional COVID-19 cases
Parents encouraged to stay up-to-date with their children's vaccines
Parents encouraged to stay up-to-date with their children's vaccines