Mountain West to begin football season in October

Updated: September 24, 2020 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Mountain West Conference announced late Thursday that it will start its football season the week of Oct. 24.
The teams in the conference, which include UNM, will play an eight game schedule.
The Mountain West Football Championship is scheduled for Dec. 19.
The conference said the football season is subject to approval from state, county and local officials. New Mexico currently bans mass gatherings of more than 10 people, so it's not clear whether games will take place in the state.
UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nunez tweeted that he is excited give student-athletes a chance to represent the state.
