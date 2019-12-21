New Mexico Bowl officials say attendance was 18,823

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The college football season in New Mexico is officially over. San Diego State handed Central Michigan a loss Saturday to take home the New Mexico Bowl trophy.
New Mexico Bowl officials said attendance for the game was 18,823. However, some locals were hoping to see more people in the stands.
"I wish I had seen more support because this is so much fun for the community to just come out and watch the game,’ one fan said.
A lot of the fans who showed up, stuck around. That wasn’t thanks to a close or intense game. San Diego State beat Central Michigan 48-11.
‘I’m having a great time, great weather,” another fan said during the game.
